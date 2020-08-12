Tamil Nadu

Vinayaka Chaturthi fete banned in Union Territory

Final touches: Terracotta artist V.K. Munusamy working on clay idols of Lord Ganesha in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Final touches: Terracotta artist V.K. Munusamy working on clay idols of Lord Ganesha in Puducherry on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The District Administration has banned all public events, held usually as part of the Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations, due to the spread of COVID-19 in the Union Territory.

In an order on Monday, District Collector T. Arun said no idols will be allowed in public places on account of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations. The administration would not allow any religious procession/ congregation during festival days.

The Commissioner of Hindu Religious Institutions was directed to check temple premises to ascertain whether authorities are adhering to the direction of not placing any new idols on the temple premises. Temples were asked not to distribute prasadam as part of festival rituals. The Public Works Department, Police and Municipalities have been directed not to issue No Objection Certificates for holding cultural events during festival days, he said.

