Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations will move indoors this year

CHENNAI

14 August 2020 00:00 IST

Idol installation, procession not allowed

Imposing restrictions on Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations in public, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said that people must celebrate the festival indoors.

Installing of Vinayaka idols, a common feature during the festivities, and taking them out in procession for immersion in sea or waterbodies will not be allowed.

The Hindu had on August 6 reported that Vinayaka Chaturthi processions were unlikely to be allowed this year, following a decision taken after a meeting held by authorities with representatives of various religious organisations.

An official release said “it was not possible” for the State government to allow the installing of idols, their procession or their immersion in public places “in view of the COVID-19 lockdown across the State”.

It also mandated the general public to wear face masks and ensure physical distancing norms, at all places, while stepping out for shopping for the celebrations.

“Temple managements are requested to ensure strict adherence to the standard operating procedure, while allowing worship in small temples,” the release said. Safety protocol must be followed in these temples.