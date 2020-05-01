Villupuram town sealed after COVID-19 cases touch 50

The district administration has sealed the entire Villupuram town as part of stricter implementation of lockdown measures in the wake of COVID-19 positive cases reaching 50.

Out of the total positive cases, as many as 38 patients are from areas within the Villupuram Municipality. Positive cases have been reported from 26 streets in the municipal limits and the entire town has been declared a containment zone.

Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said that with all the 32 entry and exit points and approach roads to Villupuram town sealed, movement of vehicles and people will be restricted.

Movement of essential services and individuals with emergencies who have been issued designated passes will be allowed only through the Ayyankovilpattu Road and Janakipuram by-pass roads.

Mr. Annadurai has appealed to people to avoid unnecessarily visiting the district headquarters during the lockdown period to prevent the spread of COVID-19.