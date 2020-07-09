Villupuram town declared containment zone, entry and exit points sealed

VILLUPURAM

09 July 2020 11:45 IST

Only essential services, employees with identity cards and individuals with emergencies who have been issued designated passes will be allowed entry into the town, officials said

The district administration has put in place more restrictions in Villupuram town, in the wake of the recent spurt in COVID-19 cases. The administration has sealed the entire Villupuram town as part of the strict implementation of lockdown measures, and to prevent the spread of the infection.

The number of active cases in the district stands at 561, while 780 persons have been discharged so far. The district has recorded 18 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Advertising

Advertising

Official sources said that the entire town had been declared a containment zone and all the 32 entry and exit points to Villupuram sealed. Areas surrounding Villupuram town such as Mambalampattu, Ellischathiram, Janakipuram, Virattikuppam, Muthampalayam and Koliyanur will now be restricted zones. People will not be allowed to enter or exit the areas.

Essential services, employees with identity cards and individuals with emergencies who have been issued designated passes alone, will be allowed entry into the town.

Villupuram Collector A. Annadurai said that as many as 20 containment zones had been demarcated in Villupuram. The administration has begun door-to-door surveillance to identify residents with fever symptoms in accordance with the recommendations of the government.

The district has as many as 688 panchayats, and volunteers have been pressed into service to conduct door-to-door surveillance in panchayats with a population of more than 3,000. The volunteers will ask residents about their travel history, and asymptomatic cases are being admitted at COVID-19 care centres in the district.

The number of COVID-19 swab tests have also been increased and around 800 samples are collected daily to keep a check on the spread of the infection. Over 38,000 tests had been done so far, Mr. Annadurai added.