Villupuram teacher draws praise from PM

N.K. Hemalatha

VILLUPURAM

28 December 2020 04:06 IST

N.K. Hemalatha loaded lessons in pen drives and shared them with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the innovative method adopted by a school teacher at a village in Villupuram district for teaching Class X students during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio address, he referred to N.K. Hemalatha of the Government Higher Secondary School at C. Kunnathur.

He said the teacher had loaded lessons on 53 chapters of various subjects on pen drives and shared them with students who are going to sit for the public examination in 2021.

He praised the teacher for instilling confidence in the students and said such an initiative should be popularised through the Diksha platform of the Union Education Ministry.

The teacher had also taught students through the education television channel of the Tamil Nadu government. As all educational institutions were closed during the lockdown, the teacher hit upon a new teaching method to ensure that the students did not lose their grip on the subjects, and the confidence required for taking the examination.

Ms. Hemalatha told reporters that she was happy that her efforts had been appreciated by the Prime Minister. She thanked Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the Education Minister for facilitating her work.