ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram students will be permitted free travel in T.N. government buses till new passes are issued

Published - June 07, 2024 02:44 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram division officials said students must be in their uniforms and must carry their old bus pass or identity card

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

With schools set to reopen on June 10 for classes 1 to 12 in the State, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Villupuram Division has said that students wearing school uniforms will be permitted free travel on TNSTC buses as usual, until they are provided with bus passes for this academic year. Students can produce the bus passes given to them last year, or their identity cards.

A senior official said they have also instructed conductors not to demand a pass or collect fares from children without an old pass, if they are in their school uniform. Students of government colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes can travel on TNSTC buses for free by showing their identity cards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US