Villupuram students will be permitted free travel in T.N. government buses till new passes are issued

Villupuram division officials said students must be in their uniforms and must carry their old bus pass or identity card

Published - June 07, 2024 02:44 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

With schools set to reopen on June 10 for classes 1 to 12 in the State, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) Villupuram Division has said that students wearing school uniforms will be permitted free travel on TNSTC buses as usual, until they are provided with bus passes for this academic year. Students can produce the bus passes given to them last year, or their identity cards.

A senior official said they have also instructed conductors not to demand a pass or collect fares from children without an old pass, if they are in their school uniform. Students of government colleges, polytechnics and industrial training institutes can travel on TNSTC buses for free by showing their identity cards.

