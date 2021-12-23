Tamil Nadu

Villupuram starvation death: CCTV footage shows two men carrying boy's body

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: /Getty Images/iStockphoto

With the police yet to make any headway in the death of a five-year-old boy whose body was found abandoned on a push cart on the Villupuram-Chennai national highway on December 15, the Villupuram district police on Thursday circulated the CCTV footage of two persons carrying the body of the child.

In the CCTV footage, one of the men is see carrying the body of the child on his shoulders covered by a blanket. They are found carrying the body from the bus stand in Villupuram at midnight and abandoning the body on the push cart. They later walked back to the bus stand.

According to a senior police official, "The child's identity has not been established. The two persons seen in the footage could either be outsiders or migrant labourers. The child was wearing the dress of an Anganwadi center and according to preliminary investigations, the boy could be from the State."

"We suspect that the two persons seen in the footage could be his relatives. The duo could have abandoned the body on the push cart fearing questioning by the police and doctors at hospitals. We are probing from various angles," the officer added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 23, 2021 12:09:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/villupuram-starvation-death-cctv-footage-shows-two-men-carrying-boys-body/article38018299.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY