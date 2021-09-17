As many as 47 vehicles seized by the police in prohibition-related offences will be auctioned at the Armed Reserve grounds in Villupuram on September 29 from 8 a.m. onwards. According to a release, 47 four-wheelers would be auctioned. Those interested in participating in the auction would have to pay an entry fee, upon which they would be allowed to inspect the vehicles on September 26 and 27. Those who want to bid in the auction would have to pay the bid amount with Goods and Service Tax (GST).
Villupuram police to auction 47 seized vehicles
