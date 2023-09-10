Villupuram police seize 703 kg of gutkha, banned tobacco products

September 10, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Marakkanam police seized 703 kg of gutkha and tobacco products, that was being smuggled in a min van, and arrested two persons at Alathur on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Following a tip-off on the smuggling of banned tobacco products, a team was conducting vehicle checks at Alathur near Marakkanam when they intercepted a mini van.

The police checked the vehicle and found two persons illegally transporting banned gutkha products in gunny bags. The two, identified as Sathyamoorthy, 41, and Palani 40, of Maduranthakam were arrested. The police seized 703 kg of banned gutkha and tobacco products from their possession.

According to the police, the duo had smuggled gutkha products from Maduranthakam for selling in Villupuram district. A case has been registered.