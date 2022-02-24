Villupuram police offer tea to drivers in the early hours to bring down accidents

They stop vehicles at entry points between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. to cheer up the drivers

Worried over the rise in number of fatal accidents on the national highways in the district, the Villupuram district police have launched a ‘Safe Journey’ initiative by stopping long-distance vehicles passing through the entry points in the early hours and allowing the drivers to proceed after offering them tea.

Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said the initiative was launched on Thursday, in the wake of a recent fatal accident. The driver of the vehicle had dozed off, leading to the accident.

“Drivers of heavy vehicles passing through Vikravandi on the Tiruchi-Chennai NH and Ongur on the Chennai-Tiruchi NH are being stopped at the entry points between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. and served with a cup of tea. The drivers are also provided with safety lessons on driving and are allowed to proceed,” he said.

The programme was aimed at bringing down road accidents he said, adding that most of the accidents occurred between 2 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 2020, as many as 292 accidents were reported in the four sub-divisions – Villupuram, Tindivanam, Gingee, and Kottakuppam, but the number went up to 390 in 2021. The number of fatalities increased from 63 to 104 and the number of people injured also went up from 364 to 455 during the period, according to statistics available with the Villupuram district police.

The spots where accidents were reported to be frequent include Saram junction along the Tindivanam-Chennai highway; Padhiri lake bend, Kandamangalam bazaar close to the inter-state border; Mundiyambakkam junction; Gingee Road; Vikravandi north by-pass road and Arasur Road.

Police said that most of the drivers on long-distance routes lacked the experience to drive during night hours and dozed off. Sleep deprivation and fatigue were the main reasons for dozing off at the wheel. They should take breaks in between the long journey, a police officer said.

Mr. Shreenatha said that apart from improving visible policing, the law enforcement authorities had also chalked out a plan to implement road safety awareness campaigns. Installation of high-mast lights at junctions and speed breakers at intersections had also been planned to bring down accidents, he added.