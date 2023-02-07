HamberMenu
Villupuram police launch ‘Safe Surfing’ campaign to educate public about cyber crime

The campaign is targeted at school and college students as well as members of the public, and will create awareness about the different types of online scams, how to avoid them, and whom to contact in case of a problem

February 07, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
A police official addressing a gathering about the do’s and don’t of online behaviour in Villupuram

A police official addressing a gathering about the do’s and don’t of online behaviour in Villupuram | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In an effort to contain the growing number of cyber crime offences, the Villupuram district police have launched an intensive awareness campaign to inform school and college students as well as the general public about how to avoid falling for online scams/fraudulent deals.

Villupuram Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha said the ‘Safe Surfing’ campaign launched on Monday, would cover over 50 educational institutions across the district. The campaign will go on until February 10. “We are creating awareness among the people about the do’s and don’ts when it comes to online behaviour,” he said.

In the event of fraud, people are being advised to dial 1930, the cyber crime control room and report the incident immediately. People can also file complaints on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (https://www.cybercrime.gov.in), he said.  

Additional Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) P. Govindaraju said police personnel will explain how online banking scams operate, including the issue of fake online scratch cards that go under the name of social commerce platforms, loan apps, and ransomware attacks. He said the most common form of online scams are part-time job offers where fraudsters, creating fake versions of pages of popular websites, hoodwink gullible victims.

The public should also refrain from sharing one-time passwords (OTPs) with fraudsters who contact debit or credit card users claiming that their cards have expired or that they are eligible to redeem certain ‘reward points.

Passwords and other account information including ATM card details and PIN numbers are sensitive pieces of information that should not be disclosed over the phone or on email. Hence, the public should not disclose these details to strangers, Mr. Govindaraju added.

