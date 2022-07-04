Villupuram police get mobile forensic lab to speed up investigation

Investigation into technology-aided crimes is all set to get a boost with the Villupuram district police getting its own mobile forensic science lab. The unit will be deployed at the scene of crime to facilitate the process of collection and examination of evidence and empowers the staff to speed up investigation.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) M. Pandian on Monday flagged off the mobile forensic unit at the District Police Office here in the presence of Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha.

The State government has allocated one unit each to Chennai, Tiruchi, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Tiruppur police commissionerates and in the forensic science units of Vellore, Dharmapuri, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Madurai, Villupuram, Ramanthapuram and Thanjavur districts.

The mobile lab would help investigators detect blood stains, explosives, and psychotropic substances, among others at the scene of crime without being affected by external and atmoshperic factors.

According to Mr. Shreenatha, the mobile unit would be equipped with various testing kits along with a forensic expert and supporting staff. The vehicle would be stationed at the Forensic Science Unit in Villupuram and used for serious offences. The unit would enhance the crime detection capacity of the police, he said, adding that a senior official in the rank of an Assistant Director would supervise and lead the unit

“We will now be able to collect samples faster which will ensure that crucial evidence is not lost due to time lag. Since the vehicle will be reaching the crime scene, crucial evidence can be accessed from the primary sources of forensic evidence,” a Forensic Department official said.