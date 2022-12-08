Villupuram on alert following Cyclone Mandous warning

December 08, 2022 01:18 pm | Updated 01:19 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rains along North Tamil Nadu in the wake of Cyclone Mandous that is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Villupuram district administration has put in place measures to tackle the impact of rains.

The emphasis of the district administration was on preventing loss of human lives, livestock, cattle and property. The Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Revenue and other line departments have been put on high alert, Collector D. Mohan said.

12 cyclone shelters set up

Low-lying areas prone for inundation have been identified at 122 places in Villupuram district and 12 cyclone shelters have been set up along the coastal areas in the district to accomodate those who might need food and shelter.

As many as 1,091 temporary relief centres had been opened across the district while a 40-member team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) had been kept on standby. The SDRF would camp at the coastal areas and handle all emergency situations, he said.

Officials of all line departments have been asked to remain in their respective headquarters and ensure the control rooms are working round-the-clock to deal with heavy rains and resultant flooding.

Mr. Mohan said special rescue teams, including trained swimmers, have been formed and first responders have been posted at vulnerable areas in the district. Regular precautionary measures such as stocking of sandbags, pruning of tres near overhead power cables in both urban and rural areas have also been carried out, he added.

Fishermen told to stay off the sea

Fishermen have also been advised not to go out to sea given the forecast of rough seas and strong gusts.

The Collector said people could dial at 1077 or 04146-223265 and also through WhatsApp on 72001 51144 for any assistance. It would function round the clock.