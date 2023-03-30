ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram murder: Palaniswami alleges ganja use, Stalin refutes charge

March 30, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

It was an unfortunate case of murder of a bystander, who attempted to mediate a domestic dispute, says Chief Minister

The Hindu Bureau

The alleged murder of a man by two people on the arterial M.G. Road in Villupuram came up in the Assembly on Thursday as Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged rampant use of ganja, but Chief Minister M.K. Stalin maintained it was an unfortunate case of murder of a bystander, who attempted to mediate a domestic dispute.

During the Zero Hour, Mr. Palaniswami moved a special calling attention motion in the House and charged that the use of ganja was rampant in the State and two people under its influence had gone about disturbing the law and order in Villupuram. They also murdered a man identified as Ibrahim, the AIADMK leader said. PMK legislator C. Sivakumar (Mailam) also spoke on the incident and sought government action in this regard.

In his reply, Mr. Stalin said a man identified as Gnanasekar lived with his wife Shanthi and two sons – Rajasekar and Vallarasu – on G.R.P. Street in the Villupuram West police station jurisdiction and ran a shop on M.G. Road.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shanthi told her sons that Gnanasekar had an affair with another woman, and he was not giving money to his family, the two sons went to confront him in the evening of March 29 but could not find him, and hence, created a nuisance there.

Vallarasu and Rajasekar stabbed Ibrahim, who intervened in the dispute, with a knife. Ibrahim died while being taken to the hospital, and the police have started an investigation into the incident. “This is an unfortunate incident in which a man who sought to mediate in a domestic dispute was assaulted and lost his life,” Mr. Stalin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US