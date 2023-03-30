Villupuram murder: Palaniswami alleges ganja use, Stalin refutes charge

March 30, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The alleged murder of a man by two people on the arterial M.G. Road in Villupuram came up in the Assembly on Thursday as Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami charged rampant use of ganja, but Chief Minister M.K. Stalin maintained it was an unfortunate case of murder of a bystander, who attempted to mediate a domestic dispute.

During the Zero Hour, Mr. Palaniswami moved a special calling attention motion in the House and charged that the use of ganja was rampant in the State and two people under its influence had gone about disturbing the law and order in Villupuram. They also murdered a man identified as Ibrahim, the AIADMK leader said. PMK legislator C. Sivakumar (Mailam) also spoke on the incident and sought government action in this regard.

In his reply, Mr. Stalin said a man identified as Gnanasekar lived with his wife Shanthi and two sons – Rajasekar and Vallarasu – on G.R.P. Street in the Villupuram West police station jurisdiction and ran a shop on M.G. Road.

Ms. Shanthi told her sons that Gnanasekar had an affair with another woman, and he was not giving money to his family, the two sons went to confront him in the evening of March 29 but could not find him, and hence, created a nuisance there.

Vallarasu and Rajasekar stabbed Ibrahim, who intervened in the dispute, with a knife. Ibrahim died while being taken to the hospital, and the police have started an investigation into the incident. “This is an unfortunate incident in which a man who sought to mediate in a domestic dispute was assaulted and lost his life,” Mr. Stalin said.