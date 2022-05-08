Villupuram municipality to raise Miyawaki forest

Local body has readied 22,000 sq.ft. land at Keezhperumbakkam for the project

The Villupuram municipality is raising Miyawaki forests at Kizhperumbakkam to improve greenery. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Villupuram municipality is developing Miyawaki forest at Keezhperumbakkam to improve greenery in the town. The local body has readied 22,000 sq.ft. land for the project. Vikravandi MLA N. Pugazhenthi began the plantation drive on Saturday.

The Miyawaki technique is a method of planting saplings close together in small plots of land to create a forest in a short duration.

Municipal Commissioner B.V. Surendra Sha said the Miyawaki forest with an area of 22,000 sq.ft would house nearly 200 native plants belonging to eight species including Neer Maruthu, Indian mahogany, jamun, tropical almond, mahua, and cluster fig. The plantations would be taken up in seven rows.

He said that with the arrangement of various types of trees in a closed spacing, a dense forest-type atmosphere would be created.