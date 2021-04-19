Villupuram MP wants PMGKP scheme extended

Pay dues to the families of the deceased health workers, says Ravikumar

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan to take immediate steps to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) Insurance scheme and pay the dues to the families of deceased health workers.

In a letter addressed to Mr. Harsh Vardhan, the Villupuram MP said that it was shocking to learn that the government had stopped the PMGKP scheme at this critical time when the second wave of COVID-19 was hitting the country. The Union Government had introduced this scheme to provide a safety net to the health workers who are fighting COVID-19.

According to information provided by Indian Medical Association (IMA), about 734 doctors had died due to COVID-19 till February 3. “The decision to stop the scheme from March 24 will disturb the morale of the health workers and will worsen the already deteriorating situation,” Mr. Ravikumar said.

The government should take immediate steps to extend the scheme and pay the dues to the families of the deceased workers, he demanded.