Villupuram MP urges Centre to revise pension for retired bank staff

VILLUPURAM

26 August 2020 23:02 IST

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Government to revise pension for retired bank employees as per the terms and conditions as adopted in Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and also implement health insurance scheme for pensioners at banks’ cost from welfare fund.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the MP said that pensioners had apprised him about their demand for revision of the pension scheme.

“It is painful to note that the pension for retired employees in the bank sector has not been revised for the last 33 years, since 1986. It is to my information that the amount of pension paid for certain pensioners is a paltry sum of ₹175 per month,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Ravikumar pointed out that the Finance Ministry had accorded its approval for revision of pension through a letter dated March 5, 2019, to the RBI for all retired bank employees since January 1, 1986.

Therefore, the Centre should revise the pension for all retired employees as per the terms and conditions of the RBI. It should also implement a premium health insurance scheme for retired employees, he added.