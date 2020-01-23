Villupuram MP to roll out app for outreach

Villupuram MP D. Ravikumar has decided to roll out an Android app to stay in touch with the peole of his constituency comprising six Assembly segments.

The mobile application, “Dr. Ravikumar MP”, developed by Villupuram GNU/Linux Users Group (Villupuram GLUG), a non-profit organisation, enables people to flag issues and register their grievances, which his office will forward to the authorities concerned.

Mr. Ravikumar told The Hindu that the app was available in Google Play Store. “This is the first step towards social outreach and users on registering their basic details can report on issues in the constituency and give their suggestions. The app is more an interactive model and the users will get instant updates on speeches in Parliament, petitions and memorandums submitted to authorities, meetings and all issues connected with the constituency,” he said. The users would receive messages and notifications directly from the MP. The app would be formally launched at a function in Villupuram on Sunday.

Regular updates

U. Karkee, coordinator of VGLUG, said that all activities of the MP would be reflected on the app in a transparent manner. The app lets users chat with Mr. Ravikumar on various pressing issues and get information about his work.

“We respect the data privacy of users and it has been security enabled. Our main objective is to take free software and its ideological implications to all corners of our country from the developed domains to the underprivileged,” Mr. Karkee said.

Users could register on the app after providing basic details, including their name, contact number and the Assembly segment concerned.

The app has three sections, including feed (statements of the MP), video of his speeches and participation in debates, interviews and notifications on the current issues all integrated into one platform. The app had already registered over 1,000 downloads, he said.