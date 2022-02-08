Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 08 February 2022 10:47 IST
Villupuram MP tests positive for COVID-19
Ravikumar has quarantined himself on doctors’ advice
Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors. Sources said Mr. Ravikumar, who is in Puducherry, subjected himself to COVID-19 test following cough and fever. The test results returned positive.
The MP has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.
