Villupuram MP tests positive for COVID-19

D. Ravikumar

VILLUPURAM

08 February 2022 10:47 IST

Ravikumar has quarantined himself on doctors’ advice

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. He has been home quarantined based on the advice of doctors. Sources said Mr. Ravikumar, who is in Puducherry, subjected himself to COVID-19 test following cough and fever. The test results returned positive.

The MP has advised persons who were in contact with him to get tested and remain in isolation.

