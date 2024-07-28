Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has expressed his concern over the reduction in allocation of grants by the Union government to the Centrally-administered Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry in the Union Budget for 2024-25.

In a statement, he said that the Centre had been constantly bringing down the allocation of funds for JIPMER which only exposed the Centre’s bias against the institution. He called upon the Puducherry government to raise its voice against the Centre’s attitude.

While in 2023-24, JIPMER was allocated ₹1490.43 crore, the Centre released only ₹1307 crore. In the present Budget, JIPMER was allocated ₹1440 crore and the allocation had been further brought down by ₹50 crore, he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said that Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, another Centrally-funded hospital had been earmarked ₹2200 crore in the current budget. The institute was allocated ₹1923.10 crores in the 2023-24 budget.

Similarly, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), another Centrally-funded hospital had been earmarked ₹4523 crore in this year’s budget, an increase of ₹389 crore over the previous year. However, the allocation for JIPMER alone had been further brought down.

He charged the Centre with showing scant regard for the development of Jipmer by bringing down its allocation of grants every year.

