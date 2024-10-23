Villupuram MP seeks stoppage of trains at Tindivanam

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Union Railway Minister to take steps to provide stoppages for trains at the Tindivanam Railway station in Villupuram district.

In a letter addressed to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Mr. Ravikumar said that Tindivanam was a key town in the district and served as a connecting hub for more than 300 villages. With the growth of industries in SIPCOT and SIDCO in Tindivanam, the demand for frequent train services has increased significantly. However, the current train connectivity remains inadequate, as several trains do not halt at Tindivanam, he said.

“Though Kacheguda Express and Kakinada Express were extended to Puducherry by the Railway Board, no stoppages were provided at Tindivanam. These trains should be granted stoppages at Tindivanam in both directions, as it was the ideal time for passengers,” he said.

The MP also requested the stoppage of Pallavan Express at Tindivanam. He also urged the Railway Minister to improve amenities including display boards of train arrivals, departures and coach positions, installation of television at waiting rooms, pay-and-use toilets and construction of path connecting each platform to the booking office and parcel office at the Tindivanam railway station.