Villupuram MP seeks enhanced compensation to fishermen during ban period

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has urged the Centre to enhance the compensation being given for fishermen for loss of work during the annual 61-day ban period to at least ₹18,000 based on the minimum wages fixed in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Mr. Ravikumar said the Union Government has identified a specific time for fish breeding and has banned fishing across the country during the period. Though fishermen registered with the government are eligible for compensation of ₹3,000 they must first deposit ₹1,500 with the department, he said.

Several States like Tamil Nadu have improved the scheme by contributing their own funds. The Tamil Nadu Government provides ₹8,000 per family as ban/lean period amount.

Mr. Ravikumar said that an extensive study conducted by researcher Govarthini in Cuddalore district under the guidance of the French Institute of Pondicherry (IFP) found that the compensation amount proved insufficient to meet the requirements of many fisherfolk.

“Considering the current financial landscape, the Union Government should take immediate steps and enhance the compensation amount being given to fishermen to at least ₹18,000 during the ban period. Revisiting past subsidies for essential fishing equipment, like fishing net could lessen the financial burden during the ban. Investigating alternative credit options with lower interest rates, potentially through Public Sector Banks could alleviate dependence on exploitative microfinance lenders,” the Villupuram MP said.

The MP also demanded the Centre to conduct a scientific study to ascertain the benefits of a fishing ban.