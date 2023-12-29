ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram MP reviews implementation of Central schemes

December 29, 2023 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar reviewed various Central government schemes being implemented in the district at the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting held here on Thursday.

According to a press release, a total of 29 Central schemes were taken up for review during the meeting in which Arani MP K. Vishnu Prasad, Additional Collector Srutanjay Narayanan and officials from various departments participated.

The allocation of funds under each scheme, the ongoing works, and the progress made besides those that were completed were reviewed.

Mr. Ravikumar who is the chairman of DISHA, directed the officials to explain about the schemes to the people and ensure that the schemes reached the poorer sections. Various schemes were being implemented under the State Government and using the Union government funds. The officials should expedite the works and ensure timely completion of the projects, he said.

