Villupuram MP expresses shock over family ending lives over heavy debt

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar has expressed shock over the incident of five members of a family from the district allegedly ending their lives over heavy debt and demanded the police to register a case against the firm for lending money at exorbitant rate of interest.

In a statement he said that henchmen belonging to private finance firms had forced the family to repay usurious interest forcing them to take the extreme step.

Mr. Ravikumar called upon the State Government to ensure that the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Rate of Interest Act passed way back in 2003 was implemented strictly to prevent any attempt to charge usurious and high-interest lending.

The police should also register a case against the firm for lending money at exorbitant rate of interest to people, he added.

People in need of counselling can call 104- the state’s health helpline and Sneha’s toll- free suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.