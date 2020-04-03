Villupuram MP ensures timely help to Tamil Nadu workers in Maharashtra

Over 1,500 migrant workers from Villupuram district in Tamil Nadu stranded in Maharashtra in the middle of the lockdown, have got help thanks to the timely intervention of Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar and the district administration who drew the attention of the concerned authorities to their plight.

According to Mr. Ravikumar, the workers hailing from Tirukovilur block had been engaged in laying cables in various parts of Maharashtra. They were, however, stranded in Maharashtra in the wake of the nation-wide lockdown. They were unable to return as the Centre had restricted the movement of migrants across borders to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The workers’ plight came to light after one of them uploaded a video on a mobile application. “I contacted them and immediately raised the issue with the Villupuram Collector and the district officers concerned in Maharashtra to ensure adequate arrangements including temporary shelters and provision of food to them,” he said.

Mr. Ravikumar said that migrant workers from Cuddalore and Villupuram districts stranded in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala had also contacted him over phone and he had taken up the issue with the concerned district administrations to ensure their welfare during the lockdown.

He said that an estimated 15 lakh migrant workers from Tamil Nadu were working in neighbouring States while around 12 lakhs workers from other States were working here.

“These workers have been getting very poor wages and they were also being exploited by the agents who helped them get the jobs. The Tamil Nadu government should come with a long-term rehabilitation plan to ensure the food-security and welfare of migrant workers from the State,” Mr. Ravikumar added.