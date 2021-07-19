Villupuram man designs battery bicycle

VILLUPURAM

S. Baskaran, 33, a diploma holder in mechanical engineering from Valavanur near Villupuram, has designed a battery-powered bicycle capable of carrying a load of 100 kg.

After three attempts since 2010, Mr. Baskaran succeeded in designing the bicycle powered by a 24 volt and 12 AH battery.

The bicycle, which weighs 25 kg, can run for 50 km per each full charging. The batteries take six hours to charge to the full level and can attain a top speed of 30 kmph. Should the battery be exhausted, the user can pedal it like a conventional bicycle.

Mr. Baskaran has been working on the concept for the past 11 years. “When I came up with the concept as part of my project in a polytechnic in Villupuram in 2010, the head of the department virtually discouraged me on the grounds that this was not an innovative concept and there was no point in going ahead with it,” he said.

Although Mr. Baskaran was devastated by this, he did not lose heart. He continued to work on the concept and designed three bicycles, all of which failed.

Encouraged by his mother and sister, Mr. Baskaran analysed the causes for failure and kept researching on different models to come up with the present design.

“I managed to procure the parts and battery and finish the model. The lithium ferro phosphate battery weighs 3 kg and has 24 cells arranged in three rows. I made a few modifications to the bicycle to finish it now. The bicycle has a load-carrying capacity of 100 kg and costs ₹25,000,” he said.

He tested the bicycle by riding it from Villupuram to Puducherry and Panruti. The battery lasts 2,000 cycles of charging, he said.

YouTube channel

Mr. Baskaran runs a YouTube channel BBN Tamil and has been offering tips for designing bicycles with alternative sources of energy. He has several ideas up his sleeve.

“Once the bicycle becomes popular, I plan to design battery-powered tricycles for differently-abled persons. I plan to approach the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for certification,” he says.