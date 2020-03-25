Villupuram GH converted into special facility for COVID-19 patients

The Villupuram Government General Hospital has been converted into a special facility for treating COVID-19 patients, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam said.

Talking to reporters at the end of a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, he said the building would now be exclusively used for treating COVID-19 patients and all departments would be shifted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH) at Mundiyambakkam.

The Health department has already set up 100-bedded isolation facility in VGMCH for treating COVID-19 patients. Three patients are under quarantine in the isolation ward. The throat swab and samples of two of them have tested negative while the result of another person is awaited, he said.

As many as 139 persons in the district have been placed under home quarantine. The Department of Health and Family Welfare is monitoring them and they have been asked to maintain home quarantine for at least 28 days.

Mr. Shanmugam said the government had sanctioned ₹2.05 crore to Villupuram district to procure life saving equipment and Personal Protective gear.

The district administration has also released ₹1.85 crore from the Department of Rural Development to procure necessary equipment.

The Minister also requested residents to follow the lockdown norms strictly and stay at home. The administration will initiate stringent action against those who do not follow the norms, he added.