Villupuram extends date for submitting applications for Green Champion award

The district administration has invited applications from individuals and institutions for the Green Champion award, instituted by the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest.

Individuals, institutions, schools, colleges, residents’ welfare association, industries, and local bodies are eligible for the award.

The applicants could apply showcasing their work in environmental education and training, environment awareness, environment protection, research and scientific studies for new innovative green products / technology, sustainable development, solid waste management, water conservation and water bodies protection, climate change adoption among others.

The State government has proposed to award 100 individuals each with ₹1 lakh cash.

According to Collector D. Mohan, the awards are being decided by a panel headed by the District Collector, and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board. The dates for the receipt of applications from eligible candidates and institutions has been extended from March 15 to March 31.

Two individuals will be selected from the district and nominated by the panel for the Green Champion awards, according to the administration.