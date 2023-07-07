Villupuram district secretary of AIADMK’s ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai’ expelled

July 07, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK’s general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday announced the expulsion of Villupuram district secretary of the ‘Puratchi Thalaivi Peravai’ in the party for “anti-party” activity from the organisation.

A release from the party did not mention any specific instance of the activity of the expelled member S. Murali, alias Raghuraman. The development took place after Mr. Murali was reported to have interacted with the BJP State president, K. Annamalai, in Villupuram recently.

