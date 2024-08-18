GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villupuram district administration identifies areas prone to inundation during monsoon

Villupuram district identifies flood-prone areas, sets up control room, inspects relief shelters, and coordinates inter-Departmental efforts for monsoon preparedness

Updated - August 18, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Published - August 18, 2024 04:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Villupuram district administration has identified vulnerable locations prone to chronic inundation as part of its District Disaster Management Plan.

According to Collector C. Palani, as many as eight locations fell under the high vulnerability category, 35 areas with medium vulnerability and 79 with low vulnerability. The administration has mapped all these areas. “A 24-hour control room will be set up at the Villupuram Collectorate and it will start functioning from October 1, 2024,” he said.

Chairing a review meeting at the Collectorate on Saturday (August 17, 2024), the Collector instructed the officials to monitor and step up vigil around water bodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of waterbodies such as river, lakes and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

“Temporary relief shelters should be inspected to ensure they were habitable. Further, identification of new vulnerable areas should be immediately communicated to the administration and maps must be drawn up for the new areas,” the Collector told officials. All vulnerable areas should have adequate relief camps for emergencies.

Officials from the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) should inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, drinking water, and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains.

Health Department officials should take precautionary measures to prevent water contamination and the spread of bacterial, viral, and mosquito-borne diseases. “Government Hospitals, rural and urban Primary health Centres should be equipped with enough stock of medicines,” the Collector said.

The Cooperatives Department should ensure the storage of sufficient qualities of essential commodities at fair-price shops. Mr. Palani also urged the officials to step up efforts and ensure inter-Departmental coordination in monsoon preparedness.

