Villupuram court to deliver verdict on June 16 in sexual harassment case against ex-Special DGP

The then Special DGP, Law and Order, Rajesh Das, was accused of sexually harassing a woman Superintendent of Police in February 2021. The incident allegedly occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign

June 12, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A local court in Villupuram is scheduled to pronounce on June 16 its verdict in the case relating to the alleged sexual harassment of a woman Superintendent of Police by suspended Tamil Nadu Special Director General of Police Rajesh Das.

Das, the then Special DGP, Law and Order, was accused of sexually harassing a woman Superintendent of Police in February 2021. The incident allegedly occurred when he and the officer were part of the security arrangements for the then Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, during an election campaign.

A case under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman (Amendment) Act, 2002, was registered against him.

The then Chengalpattu Superintendent of Police was also named in the FIR for stopping the woman police officer while she was proceeding to Chennai to lodge a complaint against the senior officer.

During the trial, over 70 witnesses were examined.

According to prosecution, Chief Judicial Magistrate M. Pushparani will pronounce the verdict in the case on Friday.

