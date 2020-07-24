Villupuram constable cycles 30 km daily for work, to stay fit

VILLUPURAM

For the last five years, the 32-year-old has been using the cycle not only to commute to his workplace, but also to navigate through narrow lanes within the station’s jurisdiction while patrolling

For M. Mohan, 32, a Grade I police constable attached to Kiliyanur police station in Villupuram district, the humble bicycle is the choice for his commute. Mohan, a 2009 batch police constable and a native of Nallamur near Kooteripattu, pedals about 30 km daily to reach his workplace.

He leaves his house at around 6.30 a.m. and reaches the station at around 7.30 a.m. This has become his routine for the last few years. Mohan attributes his healthy physique to regular cycling, dispensing with a two-wheeler or car that he owns.

“Police personnel have long working hours and they invariably get stressed due to their hectic lifestyle, leading to obesity. I took to cycling to commute daily to maintain a high level of physical fitness and I am able to work for nearly 15 hours daily,” he says.

Mohan contended that cycling, a simple and environment-friendly mode of transport also helps him reduce his pot-belly, and helped with other health problems.

The constable says that youth in his native Nallamur are health conscious, and exercised regularly at the Town Centre in the village to stay in shape and remain fit. Inspired by their activities, Mohan decided to pedal to office and back.

Mohan also recalls how he had chased a criminal who snatched a mobile phone from a person and fled on his motorcycle recently. Seeing the offender Mohan chased him on his cycle and nabbed him. “This was possible because of my physical condition and ability to pedal as fast as I could,” he claimed.