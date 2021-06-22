Villupuram Collector warns cable operators against forcing customers to opt for private set top boxes

VILLUPURAM

22 June 2021 13:26 IST

The Villupuram district administration has warned cable TV operators of stringent action if they forced customers to opt for private set top boxes, disrupting Arasu cable TV connections.

In a press release, Collector D. Mohan said that complaints were being received that the operators were forcing consumers to opt for set top boxes of private operators, deliberately disrupting Arasu cable connections.

The subscription rate for a package comprising around 200 channels has been fixed at ₹140, plus GST.

People could contact 94980 02597 against operators who collect more than the fixed amount for various services and if they forced the customers to opt for private set top boxes, he said.