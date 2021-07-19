Villupuram Collector takes action against pay-and-use toilet for overcharging

A Chennai-bound passenger, who was fleeced by the staff at a pay-and-use toilet in the Villupuram Central Bus Stand, submitted a petition to the Collector D. Mohan at his camp office on Sunday, seeking a “loan” of ₹9 to use the facility.

The passenger, P. Prakash, 36, of Valavanur, near Villupuram, was waiting at the bus stand when he went to relieve himself at the facility. Mr. Prakash was asked to pay ₹10 instead of the ₹1 fixed by the government for using the facility. He argued with the licensee and declined to pay the fee. He rushed to the Collector’s camp office around 6 a.m. and submitted a petition.

Receiving the petition, Mr. Mohan went to the spot and spoke with another passenger, who was also charged ₹10 instead of ₹1. The Collector issued a stern warning to the licensee, and said that if he persisted in his action, the license would be cancelled.

The Collector also asked the licensee to display the phone numbers of the Muncipality Commissioner and Sanitary Inspectors on the board so that the aggrieved public could contact the numbers instead of the toll-free number.