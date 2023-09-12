HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Villupuram Collector reviews preparedness measures ahead of northeast monsoon

Collector C. Palani has directed officials to map vulnerable areas, check on relief shelters, strengthen embankments along waterbodies and create awareness among the public about precautionary measures they must take

September 12, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Villupuram Collector C. Palani chaired a meeting at the Collectorate to review arrangements and precautionary measures being taken, ahead of the Northeast monsoon.

During the meeting, discussions were held on preparations to be made by the various departments, conducting of mock drills, besides creating awareness among the public on precautionary measures to be taken by them.

Officials were directed to draw up maps at the village level/ward level for each vulnerable area to enable quick response and containment measures.

Temporary relief shelters should be inspected to ensure they were habitable. Further, identification of new vulnerable areas should be immediately communicated to the administration and maps must be drawn up for the new areas, the Collector said. All vulnerable areas should have adequate relief camps for emergencies.

The Collector also directed officials to  inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, and the availability of drinking water and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains. Vigils should also be stepped up around waterbodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding, he said.

The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of waterbodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

A round-the-clock disaster management control room has also been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate. The control room can be contacted on 1077, 04146 223265 and 72001 51144.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Monsoon / rains / disaster management

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.