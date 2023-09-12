Villupuram Collector reviews preparedness measures ahead of northeast monsoon

September 12, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Villupuram Collector C. Palani chaired a meeting at the Collectorate to review arrangements and precautionary measures being taken, ahead of the Northeast monsoon.

During the meeting, discussions were held on preparations to be made by the various departments, conducting of mock drills, besides creating awareness among the public on precautionary measures to be taken by them.

Officials were directed to draw up maps at the village level/ward level for each vulnerable area to enable quick response and containment measures.

Temporary relief shelters should be inspected to ensure they were habitable. Further, identification of new vulnerable areas should be immediately communicated to the administration and maps must be drawn up for the new areas, the Collector said. All vulnerable areas should have adequate relief camps for emergencies.

The Collector also directed officials to inspect schools and relief camps to ensure the strength of the buildings, and the availability of drinking water and sanitation facilities to accommodate people during heavy rains. Vigils should also be stepped up around waterbodies and low-lying areas that are prone to flooding, he said.

The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of waterbodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rains.

A round-the-clock disaster management control room has also been opened at the Villupuram Collectorate. The control room can be contacted on 1077, 04146 223265 and 72001 51144.