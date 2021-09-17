Tamil Nadu

Villupuram Collector reviews arrangements for rural local body polls

Collector D. Mohan inspecting the counting centre set up for the upcoming rural local body polls at Aravindar Arts and Science College in Vanur in Villupuram district on Friday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Collector D. Mohan on Friday inspected the arrangements at the counting centre set up at the Government Higher Secondary School in Marakkanam in Villupuram district, for the upcoming rural local body polls. Mr. Mohan, accompanied by Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha, and senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power and water and arrangements for setting up strong rooms and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre.

Later, the Collector inspected vulnerable polling booth set up at Singanur and Veppery in Marakkanam block. He directed officials to strengthen security and ensure cameras were installed inside the booths to ensure free and fair elections.

The district will witness elections to 6,097 posts in two phases on October 6 and 9.

Mr. Mohan said 2,948 polling booth will be set up across the district for the rural local body polls. Of these, 694 booths have been identified as vulnerable and critical.

As per the voter list, 13,83,687 rural voters in the district will be exercising their franchise. Male voters account for 6,87,420, female, 6,96,115 and others 152.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Civic Polls
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2021 4:41:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/villupuram-collector-reviews-arrangements-for-rural-local-body-polls/article36513823.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY