Villupuram Collector inspects counting centre

The Collector reviewed security arrangements at the centre, in view of the upcoming rural local body polls

District Election Officer and Collector, D. Mohan, on Sunday, inspected the arrangements at the counting centre set up at Aravindar Government Arts and Science College in Vanur in Villupuram, for the forthcoming rural local body polls.

Mr. Mohan, accompanied by senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power and water and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre. He directed officials to strengthen security and ensure cameras were installed inside the booths to ensure free and fair elections.

The district will witness elections to 6,097 posts in two phases on October 6 and 9.

Mr. Mohan said 2,948 polling booths had been set up across the district for the rural local body polls. Of these, 694 booths have been identified as vulnerable and critical.

As per the voter list, 13,83,687 rural voters in the district will be exercising their franchise. There are 6,87,420 male voters; 6,96,115 female voters and 152 others.

Sources said that the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission had made one dose of COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for the agents of candidates to take up polling and counting work. The agents will identify voters at the polling booths on polling day and would follow counting of votes on the day of counting.

COVID-19 appropriate behaviour will be strictly maintained at the counting centres and those with the election counting pass will have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing, an official said.