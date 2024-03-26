ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram Collector inspects arrangements at counting centre

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspecting the arrangements at the counting centre being set up at Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram, on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspected the Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram on Tuesday to check the infrastructural preparedness at the counting centre to be set up at the college for the Parliamentary election in Villupuram (Reserved) constituency.

The Villupuram Parliamentary constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukkoilur, and Ulundurpet.

Mr. Palani, accompanied by senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power connection, water availability, and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre, including the establishment of strongrooms and public address systems. He directed the officials to strengthen security and ensure cameras are installed in the booths for a free and fair election.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector also inspected the location of the security barricades, spacing of candidates’ agents, and other amenities. He instructed the staff to ensure that all works are carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission of India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US