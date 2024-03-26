Villupuram Collector inspects arrangements at counting centre

March 26, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

District Election Officer and Collector C. Palani inspected the Arignar Anna Government Arts and Science College in Villupuram on Tuesday to check the infrastructural preparedness at the counting centre to be set up at the college for the Parliamentary election in Villupuram (Reserved) constituency.

The Villupuram Parliamentary constituency comprises six Assembly segments: Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi, Tirukkoilur, and Ulundurpet.

Mr. Palani, accompanied by senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power connection, water availability, and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre, including the establishment of strongrooms and public address systems. He directed the officials to strengthen security and ensure cameras are installed in the booths for a free and fair election.

The Collector also inspected the location of the security barricades, spacing of candidates’ agents, and other amenities. He instructed the staff to ensure that all works are carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission of India.

