Villupuram Collector expresses concern over lax attitude of police

District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai has expressed serious concern over the lax attitude of police personnel manning check-posts near the inter-state border with the Union Territory of Puducherry.
Addressing a review meeting on the security arrangements being made in the district for the upcoming Assembly polls, he said on Tuesday that surveillance at the check-posts located near the inter-state border with Puducherry should be enhanced in the wake of smuggling of liquor and arrack from the UT.
Mr. Annadurai said that his recent visit to a check-post at Gengarampalayam brought to the fore poor surveillance on the part of the personnel deployed there. There was no checking of vehicles and the police personnel remained seated in their chairs.
“I will continue my visits and If I come across any laxity on the part of the personnel I will take a photo and forward it to the Superintendent of Police,” he said warning that stringent action including suspension would be taken against the personnel.
The Collector also directed officials to ensure removal of poll graffiti in public places and file FIRs against the parties concerned.
All the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be strictly followed by the officials designated for poll duty, he said.
Additional Collector Shreya P. Singh was present at the meeting.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath