Villupuram Collector expresses concern over lax attitude of police

District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai has expressed serious concern over the lax attitude of police personnel manning check-posts near the inter-state border with the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Addressing a review meeting on the security arrangements being made in the district for the upcoming Assembly polls, he said on Tuesday that surveillance at the check-posts located near the inter-state border with Puducherry should be enhanced in the wake of smuggling of liquor and arrack from the UT.

Mr. Annadurai said that his recent visit to a check-post at Gengarampalayam brought to the fore poor surveillance on the part of the personnel deployed there. There was no checking of vehicles and the police personnel remained seated in their chairs.

“I will continue my visits and If I come across any laxity on the part of the personnel I will take a photo and forward it to the Superintendent of Police,” he said warning that stringent action including suspension would be taken against the personnel.

The Collector also directed officials to ensure removal of poll graffiti in public places and file FIRs against the parties concerned.

All the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI) should be strictly followed by the officials designated for poll duty, he said.

Additional Collector Shreya P. Singh was present at the meeting.