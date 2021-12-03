Villupuram Collector appeals to people to inform govt about units manufacturing banned plastics

The Collector said such illegal units continued to exist despite action by the government; residents can phone, email or write to the TNPCB giving information

The Villupuram District Administration has appealed to people to inform the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) about plastic industries, which are operating illegally, and manufacturing banned single-use plastic items.

“Environmentally-conscious citizens providing information will be appreciated and rewarded for their contribution to protect the environment in the eradication of single-use plastics. The informant’s identity will be kept confidential,” said Collector D. Mohan.

Despite the Madras High Court and the National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone) issuing directions to the government for strict implementation of the ban and to take effective steps against the violators at the grassroots level, plastic units manufacturing banned plastic items continue to co-exist and operate illegally in small spaces within residential/commercial establishments, he said.

Though the TNPCB has been conducting regular inspections on complaints received, plastic units continue to operate illegally. Most of these units are unorganized, without proper registrations, and function purely on a temporary basis, Mr. Mohan said.

Hence, environmentally-conscious public and residents are requested to inform the TNPCB about such plastic units manufacturing banned plastic items. The complaints shall be forwarded to the District Environmental Engineers of the TNPCB, he said.

Such complaints may be lodged through email/letter/phone calls and WhatsApp. The complainants are also requested to provide their name and mobile number so that additional details as requested may be sought from them. This is also required to avoid prank calls, the Collector said.