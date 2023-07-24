ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram BJP south district president held for derogatory remarks against former CM Karunanidhi, MP Kanimozhi

July 24, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image of DMK leader Kanimozhi. The Villupuram police on July 24 arrested V.A.T. Kalivaradhan, Villupuram south district president of the BJP, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and Thoothukudi MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Villupuram police on July 24 arrested V.A.T. Kalivaradhan, Villupuram south district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and Thoothukudi MP and DMK leader Kanimozhi.

Police sources said Mr. Kalivaradhan had made these derogatory remarks while participating in a demonstration against the ruling DMK at Vikravandi in Villupuram district. Based on a complaint, a police team arrested Mr. Kalivaradhan from his house at Manampoondi near Villupuram in the early hours of Monday.

A case was booked against him under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 505 (i) c (with intent to incite, any class of community or persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the Indian Penal Code read with section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act, 2002.

