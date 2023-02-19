ADVERTISEMENT

Villupuram ashram victims share horrifying experiences with NCW team 

February 19, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:22 am IST

The DGP transfers the case to the Crime Branch-CID for investigation

S Vijay Kumar
S. Vijay Kumar

Members of the National Commission for Wome fact-finding team record the statement of a victim on February 18, 2023. Photo: Special Arrangement

Victims in the Anbu Jothi Ashram case shared their horrifying experiences with the fact-finding team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) at the Government Hospital in Villupuram on Saturday.

Police sources said the NCW took suo motu cognizance of the case based on media reports and constituted a fact-finding team to inquire into the allegations of torture and sexual assault of ashram inmates. After meeting the Chief Secretary in Chennai, the team arrived in Villupuram to record the statements of the victims.

“Two women have given statements that they were subjected to sexual harassment. We will submit a report to the Commission upon completion of the inquiry,” a member of the fact-finding team told journalists.

The team met about 14 victims who were admitted to the hospital and recorded their statements. They would also visit the ashram at Kundalapuliyur village and look into the circumstances leading to the incidents and meet district officials and others having knowledge of the matter, the sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered a probe by the Crime Branch-CID into the allegations. The CB-CID will also investigate complaints that many residents of the ashram, who were shifted to a Home in Bengaluru, had gone missing. The local police have arrested ashram owner Jubin Baby, 45 and his wife Maria, 43, of Kerala and their associates on charges of rape and assault, among others.

The ashram, registered under the Nalla Samariyar Charitable Trust, had been functioning without a licence as a Home for persons with mental illnesses and retardation, destitute women, beggars and alcohol addicts, at Kundalapuliyur in Villupuram district since 2005, the sources said.

More complaints

The sources said more people were turning up with complaints that their family members, admitted to the ashram over the past two years, were missing. The allegation is that after a few months of “treatment”, the ashram used to send batches of its residents, including women, to Homes in Karnataka and Rajasthan. A batch of 15 residents sent to the New ARK Mission of India, Bengaluru, allegedly escaped by breaking open the window panes of a bathroom, and their whereabouts are not known. Investigators have written to the Bengaluru city police to probe the circumstances in which these residents escaped, the sources said.

The Forest Department has seized the two monkeys used to scare and attack residents at the ashram and invoked provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972, against Jubin Baby. After receiving information that the ashram owner used monkeys to scare and attack residents who refused to cooperate, a Forest Department team arrived at the scene a couple of days ago.

Knowing that the law-enforcement agencies were arriving, the ashram staff opened the cage and let the monkeys escape. However, the two monkeys remained on the building terrace and in trees in the vicinity, the sources said. When the ashram owner tried to catch them, one of the monkeys bit him. Another team that arrived from Villupuram caught the monkeys and moved them to safety, the sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US