Villupaattu exponent Subbu Arumugam no more

A native of Tirunelveli, Subbu Arumugam was brought to Chennai by the late comedian N.S. Krishnan to popularise Gandhiji’s life story; he was conferred with Padma Shri in 2021

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 10, 2022 13:15 IST

Villupattu exponent Subbu Arumugam. File | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

Kavignar Subbu Arumugam, who popularised villupaattu, a folk art of southern districts, across Tamil Nadu, died on Monday. He was 95, and is survived by his wife Mahalakshmi, son Gandhi and daughter Bharathi Thirumagan, both of who accompanied him during performances, and another daughter Subbulakshmi.

While villupaatu is performed in the temples of folk deities such as Sudalai Madan, Esakki Amman, and Mutharamman during kodai — festival during summer — Subbu Arumugam modernised the singing methods, the texts and introduced stories with social themes. References to villupaatu can be found in minor literary works such as Mukkudapallu and Viralividu Thoothu.

Padma Shri awardee Subbu Arumugam’s art showcased a perfect blend of Tamil and folk form. Innumerable villupaatu artistes lived and continue to live in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar districts and perform in temples of folk deities. His knowledge of the Tamil language and literature and his exposure to folk art forms drew him towards villupaatu.

The villu to keep it going

In an interview to The Hindu in 2010, Subbu Arumugam, a native of Tirunelveli, said he was brought to Chennai by the late comedian N.S. Krishnan to popularise Gandhiji’s life story, using Kalki’s  Maandharul Oru Deivam, based on My Experiments with Truth. The show premiered in Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi’s house in Kilpauk.

“N.S .Krishnan was impressed with his singing skills and ability to write poetry when he first listened to him at a school function. He obtained permission from his mother and brought to Chennai,” said Bharathi Thirumagan, who would accompany her father in the performances.

Subbu Arumugham and his group performing villupaattu at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kala Kendra in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: R. Shivaji Rao

In Chennai, he wrote comedy tracks for the films of N.S. Krishnan, worked on the films starring Sivaji Ganesan and Nagesh.  Chinnanchiru Ulagam, a film directed by K.S. Gopalakrishnan with Nagesh in the lead role, is the story of Subbu Arumugam.

It is a memorable experience to listen to Subbu Arumugam, with his perfect pronunciation with a tinge of Tirunelveli dialects, quick mind, pun, and the great gift of repartee. The way he narrates the story with the accompaniment of bow (villu),  udukku, harmonium and tabla, would create a theatrical effect.

In the  Valli Thirumanam story, he would employ puns when Lord Muruga makes a proposal to his consort, Valli arguing that he was well qualified. Subbu Arumugam would deploy puns to say: “ Veedu Irukkuthu (It means Arupadai Veedu and a house to reside in)  Vela Irukkuthu (means the spear and a job).”

Actor Kamal Haasan was of the more famous fans of Subbu Arumugam and introduced him in the film  Uthama Villain, in which he performs the villupaattu. “Kamal Haasan cherished the lines  Arasiyalvathi avan unmaiayai sonnal pol athisayam naanum kanden (It is a wonder that a politician speaks truth). He also liked the speed with which he produced lines for the song,” said director Suka.

