Villages cut off from Walajabad as causeway is still under water

CHENNAI

15 November 2021 02:10 IST

The discharge from Anaicut reservoir causes the flooding

Nearly a dozen villages remain cut off from Walajabad in Kancheepuram district as a causeway across the Palar remained flooded for the third day on Sunday. Officials put the flooding down to the heavy discharge from the Anaicut reservoir in Vellore district.

There has been a heavy flow in the Cheyyar and the Vegavathi, the Palar’s tributaries that join the river at Thirumukkudal. More than 45,000 cusecs has been flowing near Walajabad. All checkdams are full, up to the Palar’s tail-end at Vayalur in Chengalpattu district.

The district administration has stopped the traffic on the causeway. A senior police officer said, “Once the water recedes, we will resume the traffic.”

Advertising

Advertising

More than 258 tanks are full as on Sunday in Kancheepuram district, which has 381 tanks. Avlur, Angambakkam, Kannadikurshai, Kammarajarpuram and other villages are cut off from Walajabad.

In Tiruvallur district, the floodwater is flowing over the causeway between Kadambatthur and Mappedu following a heavy discharge from the Kesavaram Anaicut.

Another causeway has also been closed near Puduchatram. A police officer said, “The causeways have been closed with barricades, and the police guard them round the clock.”

The vehicular movement to Perumalpattu, Thirunindravur, Avadi and Periyapalayam was affected.