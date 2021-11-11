Villagers stranded due to floods in Kosasthalaiyar rescued

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 01:30 IST

Kottaimedu village near Karanodai cut off; 37 people of 16 families marooned

Villagers stranded in the middle of Kosasthalai river were rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel in a coordinated effort with other departments in Tiruvallur district.

On Tuesday night, the district authorities received information about the plight of the people in Kottaimedu village near Karanodai, which was cut off due to flooding in Kosasthalai river.

The village is located at a point where the river divides and 37 people of 16 families were stranded since the floodwater surrounded the village.

Advertising

Advertising

N. Priya Ravichandran, Joint Director of Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) said, “On information from the revenue authorities, we quickly deployed our personnel from Redhills and well-trained commandos from Chennai with boats and ropes. We quickly rescued six persons, including four men and two women, from the village.”

“Our men continued to stay in the village through the night giving hope to the villagers. In the morning, our personnel evacuated 31 people in our boats and brought them to safer places.”

From November 7, Fire and Rescue Services personnel have rescued 315 people including senior citizens and children, who were stranded in low-lying areas and residential areas surrounded by flood in the city limits.

“We have baled out stagnant water in 123 residential areas using heavy duty motors, removed fallen trees in 42 locations and also rescued 63 animals during the relief operations,” she said.

On the orders of Director General of Police, Fire and Rescue Services Karan Singha, the personnel from Vellore, Tiruchi and Coimbatore and commando teams have been brought to city and deployed in the rescue operations.

Over 1,500 personnel including 100 from 42 fire stations in the city and commando teams from other cities have been conducting rescue operations at several places in coordination with other departments.

Mr. Karan Singha personally inspected the rescue operations at ESI Hospital, K.K.Nagar, Rangarajapuram subway in Kodambakkam, Jawahar Nagar, Kolathur and Periyar Nagar.

He also issued instructions to expedite the rescue operations.

Public have been asked to contact the numbers 101, 112 or through a mobile app called ‘THEE' in case of emergencies.