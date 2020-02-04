Villagers push for lake works in Vellore

While the Water Resources Department has been taking credit for lake rejuvenation works under the kudimaramathu (revival of waterbodies) scheme, villagers and volunteer bodies seek more fund allocation for completion of works in Tiruvannamalai district.

The District Administration took up kudimaramathu works in 32 irrigation tanks and 5 anaicuts, spread across 12,213 acres for 2019-20 at an estimated cost of ₹16.07 crore. Accordingly, each irrigation tank or smaller lake (in terms of area) were allocated funds amounting to ₹5 lakh each. This money was barely spent for clearing weed and identifying and reconstruction of bunds, and as a result, the farmers of Cheyyar, Vandavasi and Vembakkam blocks have been facing problems.

Residents of Bokkasamudhiram in Natteri panchayat of Vembakkam block has partnered with Sabari Green Foundation, Chennai, to initiate a movement. The irrigation tank which measured around 13.40 acres of ‘Thangal Poromboke’ was teeming with encroachers, but thanks to the Madras High Court’s intervention it was restored to Natteri Panchayat once again, villagers said.

“The said area was under dispute and court cases have delayed the progress of the lake for over 40 years. The farm lands around the lake thrived on the irrigation source,” said Venkatesan, who leads the rejuvenation pack along with other villagers.

With the help from the officials at Block Development Office and the District Collector, we have made inroads into the development of this lake. But the funds allocation for the next year should be steered towards completion of restoration of bunds to the maximum height which would prevent further encroachments, he said.

“Major challenge that social groups like ours face is that the government does not support us, and wants to take up projects for their own benefit. Many-a-times, when the Tamil Nadu government does not support us, we have to regroup the stakeholders to take the case to the National Green Tribunal,” said Mr. V. Subramani Founder-Secretary of Sabari Green Foundation.

Sabari Green and the local residents’ struggles have finally paid off, with the rejuvenation of the ‘Thangal’ (irrigation tank) receiving government impetus too.

However, there are still many lakes such as this one, which are struggling and continue to suffer,” he said.