Residents of villages in Villupuram district participate in fishing festival, violate prohibitory orders

VILLUPURAM

06 August 2020 15:17 IST

A video of the festival showed that residents did not maintain physical distancing and were not wearing masks

Hundreds of residents from over 30 villages gathered at the Kalpattu tank near here on Thursday, to participate in the annual fishing festival -- throwing all norms of physical distancing to the winds.

A video of the festival showed local residents from Kalpattu, Nathamedu and surrounding villages entering the tank and jostling with each other to get their catch for a sumptuous meal. It was a free-for-all situation as local residents did not consider the lockdown orders in force, did not maintain physical distancing with each other and did not wear masks.

Advertising

Advertising

Sources said the traditional fishing festival is celebrated ever year. As per custom, a large number of fishlings are released into the tank, which is under the control of the Public Works Department. The fishes are caught and cooked by the villagers after they stage a considerable period of growth.

Accordingly, an announcement was made about the fishing festival on Wednesday. In keeping with the tradition, hundreds of villagers entered the tank with nets, hooks and cloths to catch the fish.

On receiving information, police personnel rushed to the spot and sent the residents away.