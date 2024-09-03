Villagers oppose three new stone quarries near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai

Villagers, mostly farmers and traders in several villages have expressed their opposition against proposed stone quarries in three villages at the public hearings that was held near Cheyyar town in Tiruvannamalai on Tuesday.

The public hearings, chaired by Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian, organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), were held at Chetpet, Vembakkam and Cheyyar taluks where three affected villages and surrounding hamlets are located.

The affected villages are Thellarampattu, Kizhkolathur, Seethalapakkam villages and adjoining hamlets are Thirupoondi, Sithanur, Purusai and Kulamathai. “Public hearing is mandatory to give clearance for setting up of new quarries in the villages. Views of the public, in such meetings, will be received in writing. The event will also be videographed,” S. Kathirvelan, Assistant Engineer (AE), TNPCB, told The Hindu.

As per norms, TNPCB will organise such public hearings only in cases where the proposed quarry or cluster of quarries are above five hectares of land together in the affected village. In other words, new standalone quarries or clusters of quarries that are less than five hectares will be given a nod without public hearings.

Despite the proposed three quarries that will be coming up at 3.93 hectares (Thellarampattu), 3.82 hectares (Kizhkolathur) and 2.39 hectares (Seethalapakkam) are less than mandated five hectares of land, public hearings were organised due to presence of at least 3-5 existing quarries in these affected villages. “Most of the villages in these taluks depend on agriculture. They do farming or allied activities like cattle rearing for which clean water bodies are required. Such quarries will pollute our natural resources,” said Satya Sankar, president, Kizhkolathur village panchayat.

Residents said that large tracts of paddy fields are located in these villages. Farmers also cultivate green chilli, brinjal, groundnuts, greens and mango. Existing quarries have already caused severe damage to natural resources in these villages like groundwater, roads, farmlands. New quarries will only add to the existing pollution faced by residents, they said.

Regular blasts in new quarries will also affect senior citizens and children due to its noise. Huge stone pieces from the quarries will fall in the farmland during such blasts. Transport of excavated stones from these quarries will damage village roads. Currently, ambulances refuse to come to affected villages due to bad roads that are damaged by existing quarries.

TNPCB officials said that at present, Tiruvannamalai district has around 150 stone quarries. Most of the quarries are located in Cheyyar, Vembakkam, Polur and Chetpet that were well-connected with adjoining districts. Views by residents in these meetings will be submitted before the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) that will decide on issuing licenses for new quarries. Renewal of quarries is done once in five years.